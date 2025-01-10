Market Reactions: Yields Retreat, Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Dynamics

U.S. Treasury yields saw a decline from an eight-month high on Thursday as the dollar gained strength against major currencies. The financial markets are in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate actions, given the sustained economic resilience in the United States. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell slightly to 4.689% after reaching a recent peak of 4.73%.

The much-anticipated U.S. monthly payrolls report on Friday is expected to offer insights into the Federal Reserve's policy direction. Markets currently factor in a single 25-basis-point rate cut in 2025. "There's a slight reduction in yields ahead of the payroll data, reflecting concerns over possibly exaggerated yield movements," commented Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management.

Amid these fluctuations, European shares edged higher, aided by healthcare and basic materials stocks despite retail setbacks. The U.S. dollar index approached its highest since 2022, driven by market forces. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices showed an uptick, reinforcing the complex interplay of economic forces across global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)