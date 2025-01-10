A New Dawn: Gadchiroli Police Reintegration Boosts Former Naxalites' Lives

The Gadchiroli Police have breathed new life into the aspirations of ex-Naxalites who have turned away from violence to embrace societal norms. A total of 48 Naxalites, who have surrendered, now find themselves gainfully employed within the Lloyds Metals Industry, newly set up in the region, bringing hope to many.

Superintendent of Police Neelotpal revealed that over 600 Naxalites have surrendered under the modified 2014 policy designed to reintegrate them into society, offering financial incentives and land for rehabilitation. However, the Gadchiroli Police have taken a step further by actively seeking employment opportunities for these individuals.

SP Neelotpal approached Lloyds Metals Industry, which responded by recruiting 48 former Naxalites as part of its Konsari Project. "Lloyds profiled the ex-Naxalites based on education and skill, before providing three months of training," he explained, adding that these individuals now earn between 15,000 and 20,000 rupees monthly.

Maniram Atla, previously a deputy commander, expressed satisfaction with his new life post-surrender, while Ramesh Katvo recounted his decision to abandon a misguided past. Sainaath Pungati, another beneficiary, stated that his new job boosted his confidence, signifying a hopeful future.

Neelotpal emphasized the police's mission to eradicate Maoism in Gadchiroli by embedding government welfare initiatives into the fabric of society, urging remaining Naxalites to disarm and join the peace-building effort. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, during his recent district visit, presented job letters and share certificates, reinforcing support for the government-backed transition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Maharashtra's strategies in an online address, highlighting the broader developmental impacts of these initiatives in Maoist-affected regions.

