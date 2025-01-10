Tragic Family Mystery: Five Found Dead in Meerut Home
A family of five was discovered dead in their locked Meerut residence, sparking suspicions of a rivalry-fueled crime. The police are investigating, with injuries noted on the victims' heads pointing to a violent attack. The exact cause will be determined after a post-mortem examination.
In a chilling incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a family of five was found dead inside their home under suspicious circumstances. The victims, a couple and their three children, were discovered by police late Thursday night, as informed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada. The house was reportedly locked from the outside, adding to the mystery.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the family members suffered head injuries, potentially indicating a crime motivated by personal rivalry. The grim discovery was made at a residence under the jurisdiction of the Lisari Gate Police Station, as per police reports. 'It seems the victims were struck with a blunt object,' SSP Tada stated, briefing the media on the developing case.
Authorities are waiting for a post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. The police have initiated a thorough investigation, suspecting involvement of someone known to the family. As the case unfolds, further details are eagerly anticipated by the authorities and the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
