Majestic Vaikuntha Ekadashi Procession at Ranganathaswamy Temple
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy witnessed a grand procession of Lord Namperumal during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival. Thousands gathered to celebrate as the deity passed through the Paramapada Vaasal, marking an important Hindu festival focused on divine blessings and rich traditions.
- Country:
- India
In a spectacle of divine grandeur, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy opened its 'Paramapadha Vaasal', welcoming thousands of devotees for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival. The revered Lord Namperumal was carried in a grand procession, accompanied by the fervent chants of 'Ranga Ranga Namperumal', as it made its way through the gate of heaven.
Devotees, arriving in large numbers early in the morning, gathered to witness Lord Namperumal emerge elegantly from the sanctum at 4:15 am. Adorned in shimmering gem-studded armor, sporting a parrot garland and the regal Pandian crown, the deity proceeded through historic passages and structures of the temple while thousands participated in the event.
The Vraja Nadhi Mandapam saw the procession come to a brief halt for the recital of sacred Vedic hymns. As the clock struck 5:15 am, the Paramapatha Vaasal, symbolically referred to as the gate of heaven, was opened, allowing the deity to offer a special darshan at the Thousand Pillar Hall amidst chanting crowds. Vaikuntha Ekadasi is celebrated as the symbolic opening of the gates to the heavens, encouraging fasting and prayer among the devout, as seen at the renowned Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"5000-6000 buses arranged for devotees coming to Mahakumbh": ADM Chaturvedi
Tragedy Strikes: Ayyappa Devotees and Kalaburagi Collision Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes Ayyappa Devotees in Karnataka
Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims More Lives Among Ayyappa Devotees
Tragedy Strikes: Ayyappa Devotees Claim Lives in Gas Explosion