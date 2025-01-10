Left Menu

Delhi Student Arrested for Bomb Threat Emails

A 12th-grade student in Delhi has been arrested for sending 23 bomb threat emails to several schools, causing panic and prompting an investigation into the alarming messages. The threats targeted renowned institutions, claiming explosives were planted, but were found to be hoaxes by authorities.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Delhi police have arrested a 12th-grade student responsible for a series of bomb threat emails sent to multiple schools across the national capital. The alarms have sent ripples of fear through the city's educational institutions.

According to the police statement, the student had confessed to dispatching the last 23 terrorizing emails, which warned of explosives on school premises and insinuated prior involvement in similar threats. Renowned schools, including Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, along with Blue Bells and Tagore International, were specifically targeted.

The threatening emails, detected on Wednesday, depicted a chilling scenario of massive explosives supposedly planted due to negligent security checks. They strategically outlined exam schedules, hinting knowledge of student movements, adding an unsettling depth to the scare. Though these threats have been debunked as hoaxes, they have spotlighted the need for strengthened security measures in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

