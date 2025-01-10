ONGC Boosts Emergency Response in Assam with New Ambulance Fleet
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has enhanced its safety measures in Assam by adding 65 ambulances to its fleet. Leased from Assam State Transport Corporation for five years, these ambulances will be deployed strategically across ONGC's operational sites to ensure prompt emergency response.
In a significant move to bolster safety and emergency response capabilities, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a major player in the energy sector, has augmented its fleet with 65 additional ambulances in Assam. This development was announced by an official on Friday.
The new ambulances, acquired on lease from the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) for a five-year term, are now part of ONGC's fleet in Sivasagar. A majority of these vehicles come equipped with modern features such as foldable seats, swiveling fans, autoloader stretchers, and provisions for 2.2 L oxygen cylinders, ensuring they are fully prepared for emergency situations.
These ambulances will be strategically positioned at ONGC Assam Asset's operational sites, including drill locations, workover rigs, and production installations, according to the official. In addition, two advanced life support ambulances, fitted with critical life-saving tools such as ventilators and defibrillators, have been stationed at ONGC Hospital in Sivasagar and its Nazira dispensary to provide prompt medical aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
