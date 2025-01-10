Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Distributes 362 Government Appointment Letters in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed 362 appointment letters to newly appointed officers in Bhopal, emphasizing the state's efforts in providing youth employment. The appointees, from various departments, were selected through rigorous examinations. CM Yadav highlighted the Yuva Shakti Mission aimed at expanding job opportunities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:11 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav giving appointment letter (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed appointment letters to 362 newly appointed government officers and employees at a ceremony in Bhopal's Ravindra Bhawan on Friday. He conveyed best wishes to the appointees, while reaffirming the state government's commitment to generating employment for the youth.

During a media briefing, CM Yadav expressed satisfaction over fulfilling a government promise to accelerate recruitment across departments. He highlighted that 256 appointees belong to the agriculture sector, 70 to the veterinary posts, and 36 Naib Tehsildars were selected via the State Service Examination 2021.

The Chief Minister also stressed the state's dedication to talent development through the Yuva Shakti Mission, set to launch on January 12. This initiative promises ample employment opportunities, encouraging self-employment, business, and agriculture, harnessing the potential of the state's youth for broader state and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

