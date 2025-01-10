Madhya Pradesh CM Distributes 362 Government Appointment Letters in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed appointment letters to 362 newly appointed government officers and employees at a ceremony in Bhopal's Ravindra Bhawan on Friday. He conveyed best wishes to the appointees, while reaffirming the state government's commitment to generating employment for the youth.

During a media briefing, CM Yadav expressed satisfaction over fulfilling a government promise to accelerate recruitment across departments. He highlighted that 256 appointees belong to the agriculture sector, 70 to the veterinary posts, and 36 Naib Tehsildars were selected via the State Service Examination 2021.

The Chief Minister also stressed the state's dedication to talent development through the Yuva Shakti Mission, set to launch on January 12. This initiative promises ample employment opportunities, encouraging self-employment, business, and agriculture, harnessing the potential of the state's youth for broader state and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)