Sparkle Clean Tech Licenses Siemens Energy's Cutting-Edge Water Solutions
Sparkle Clean Tech has licensed valuable water solutions technology from Siemens Energy to expand its portfolio for the oil and gas sector. This agreement enhances its sustainable offerings and aligns with customers' waste management and efficiency objectives. By integrating innovative treatment technologies, Sparkle reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship.
Sparkle Clean Tech, a global leader in process technologies and energy solutions, has announced a strategic move by licensing water solutions technology from Siemens Energy. This development aims to boost Sparkle's offerings in the oil and gas sector, focusing on sustainable wastewater management.
The licensed technology from Siemens includes advanced solutions for oily water treatment such as Corrugated Plates, Hydrocyclones, and Flotation Units. Mike Foster, a Director at Sparkle, highlights the importance of these solutions in meeting environmental standards and improving operational efficiency.
Sumeet Mehra, CEO of Sparkle Clean Tech, emphasizes that these technologies not only expand their capabilities but also reinforce their leadership in integrated water solutions. The aim is to support customers' environmental goals while enhancing efficiency and maintaining profitability.
