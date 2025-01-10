Centre Increases Tax Devolution to States: A Boost to Capital Expenditure
The Centre has released a tax devolution of Rs 1.73 lakh crore to state governments to encourage increased capital expenditure and finance welfare activities. This release is higher than previous devolution amounts, showcasing the government's focus on accelerating state-level development and welfare-related expenditures.
The Central government on Friday announced the release of a substantial tax devolution package amounting to Rs 1.73 lakh crore to state governments.
This increased allocation aims to accelerate capital expenditure and support welfare activities across the states, according to a statement from the finance ministry.
Compared to the Rs 89,086 crore devolved in December 2024, the current month's devolution underscores a commitment to enhancing state development through increased fiscal support.
