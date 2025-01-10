Centre Increases Tax Devolution to States: A Boost to Capital Expenditure

The Central government on Friday announced the release of a substantial tax devolution package amounting to Rs 1.73 lakh crore to state governments.

This increased allocation aims to accelerate capital expenditure and support welfare activities across the states, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

Compared to the Rs 89,086 crore devolved in December 2024, the current month's devolution underscores a commitment to enhancing state development through increased fiscal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)