Left Menu

Centre Increases Tax Devolution to States: A Boost to Capital Expenditure

The Centre has released a tax devolution of Rs 1.73 lakh crore to state governments to encourage increased capital expenditure and finance welfare activities. This release is higher than previous devolution amounts, showcasing the government's focus on accelerating state-level development and welfare-related expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:14 IST
Centre Increases Tax Devolution to States: A Boost to Capital Expenditure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government on Friday announced the release of a substantial tax devolution package amounting to Rs 1.73 lakh crore to state governments.

This increased allocation aims to accelerate capital expenditure and support welfare activities across the states, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

Compared to the Rs 89,086 crore devolved in December 2024, the current month's devolution underscores a commitment to enhancing state development through increased fiscal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025