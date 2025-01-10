Left Menu

Seismic Shadows Over Himalayan Hydropower

Tibet's recent 6.8 magnitude earthquake reveals seismic risks to hydropower projects in the Himalayas. With 68 dams operational and 101 planned, experts express concerns over Chinese and Indian ambitions given past quakes' devastating impacts. Hydropower is crucial for clean energy but faces significant geological challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 16:06 IST
Seismic Shadows Over Himalayan Hydropower
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tibet's devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake, claiming 126 lives and damaging multiple water reservoirs, underscores the seismic risks associated with hydropower expansion in the Himalayan region. This area, eyed by China and India for its untapped hydropower potential, now faces scrutiny due to its tectonic volatility.

Currently, 68 major dams harness the region's high-altitude waters, with another 101 in the planning or construction phases. Experts have consistently warned both nations about the susceptibility to earthquakes, evidenced by China's ambitious plans for a massive dam exceeding the size of the Three Gorges Dam. Such projects could be hindered by seismic activity.

Further complicating matters, researchers highlight the delicate balance between the demand for clean energy and the risks associated with constructing in such a terrain. Earthquake-induced landslides have previously impaired regional hydropower capabilities, as seen in Nepal in 2015. As China and India pursue carbon reduction, the safety of hydropower ventures remains under intense evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025