Seismic Shadows Over Himalayan Hydropower

Tibet's devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake, claiming 126 lives and damaging multiple water reservoirs, underscores the seismic risks associated with hydropower expansion in the Himalayan region. This area, eyed by China and India for its untapped hydropower potential, now faces scrutiny due to its tectonic volatility.

Currently, 68 major dams harness the region's high-altitude waters, with another 101 in the planning or construction phases. Experts have consistently warned both nations about the susceptibility to earthquakes, evidenced by China's ambitious plans for a massive dam exceeding the size of the Three Gorges Dam. Such projects could be hindered by seismic activity.

Further complicating matters, researchers highlight the delicate balance between the demand for clean energy and the risks associated with constructing in such a terrain. Earthquake-induced landslides have previously impaired regional hydropower capabilities, as seen in Nepal in 2015. As China and India pursue carbon reduction, the safety of hydropower ventures remains under intense evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)