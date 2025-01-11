National Outcry: NCW Demands Justice in Kerala Sexual Abuse Scandal

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced serious alarm regarding distressing reports of sexual abuse involving a teenage girl allegedly victimized by 64 individuals over a span of four years in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. The NCW is pushing for an expeditious and fair investigation while advocating for the immediate arrest of all implicated parties.

On its social media platform, the NCW, guided by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, expressed strong condemnation of the crime, urging authorities to adopt swift action. Despite arrests already made, the Commission emphasized the necessity of continued efforts to apprehend all involved and to provide essential medical and psychological support to the victim.

A comprehensive report on actions taken is demanded within three days as the investigation unfolds, with 14 arrests already made across five registered cases. Local police have already initiated investigations, aligning with efforts spearheaded by Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has urged the state government to act decisively, highlighting the case's gravity and the minor girl's courage in speaking out.

(With inputs from agencies.)