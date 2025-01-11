Left Menu

National Outcry: NCW Demands Justice in Kerala Sexual Abuse Scandal

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for swift justice following reports of a teenage girl's sexual abuse by 64 individuals in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. The NCW insists on prompt arrests and a detailed investigation, with 14 suspects already detained. The NHRC has also intervened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:42 IST
National Outcry: NCW Demands Justice in Kerala Sexual Abuse Scandal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced serious alarm regarding distressing reports of sexual abuse involving a teenage girl allegedly victimized by 64 individuals over a span of four years in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. The NCW is pushing for an expeditious and fair investigation while advocating for the immediate arrest of all implicated parties.

On its social media platform, the NCW, guided by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, expressed strong condemnation of the crime, urging authorities to adopt swift action. Despite arrests already made, the Commission emphasized the necessity of continued efforts to apprehend all involved and to provide essential medical and psychological support to the victim.

A comprehensive report on actions taken is demanded within three days as the investigation unfolds, with 14 arrests already made across five registered cases. Local police have already initiated investigations, aligning with efforts spearheaded by Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has urged the state government to act decisively, highlighting the case's gravity and the minor girl's courage in speaking out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025