Ayodhya Celebrates Milestone: A Year Since Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya is abuzz with festivities as a three-day event kicks off to commemorate the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Temple. The celebration is a precursor to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, drawing attention nationwide. Among those extending their congratulations were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both recognizing this significant cultural and spiritual milestone.

Prime Minister Modi, in a social media post, conveyed his best wishes, highlighting the temple as a beacon of heritage accomplished through centuries of dedication. He expressed hope that the Ram Temple will inspire India's development journey. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for national unity, warning against societal division that could harm religious sanctuaries and urged the nation to draw lessons from historical challenges to prevent future discord.

The anniversary celebrations started with traditional Agnihotra rituals and mantras, including six lakh chants of 'Ram Naam'. Adityanath paid homage at the Hanumangarhi temple, seeking blessings for progress and wellbeing. People nationwide joined in the Pran Pratishtha celebrations, honoring the temple's intricate architecture and spiritual significance highlighted by the Mahabhishek of Shri Ram Lalla.

(With inputs from agencies.)