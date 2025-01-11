Three Arrested for Assault Amid Motorcycle Theft Allegations in Rajasthan
Authorities in Barmer district, Rajasthan, have arrested three individuals for allegedly assaulting Shravan Kumar on suspicion of motorcycle theft. The incident gained attention after a viral video prompted swift police action. Despite Kumar's criminal history, officials stress that assault remains illegal. Further investigations are underway.
Police in Rajasthan's Barmer district have arrested three individuals accused of assaulting a man, allegedly over suspicion of motorcycle theft. The incident, which took place in the Halka area under Gudamalani Police Station, involved the alleged attack on Shravan Kumar, reportedly by his neighbor Isharam.
A video capturing the assault surfaced on social media on January 11, leading to police intervention. Authorities noted that Shravan Kumar has a history of criminal offenses, including two cases of vehicle theft and one of alleged sexual assault.
While confirming the arrests, police emphasized that taking the law into one's own hands remains illegal, irrespective of the victim's past. Further investigation into the case is ongoing, with more arrests possible as police continue their efforts to uncover the full details.
