Artistic Tribute: Rice Fields Become Canvases of Hope in Thailand
Tanyapong Jaikham transforms rice paddies in northern Thailand into stunning art using AI and GPS. His work, featuring dragons and deities, highlights September's flood crisis and brings hope to the region. Thousands of visitors have toured the fields since December, drawing inspiration and reflection from the art.
In northern Thailand, Tanyapong Jaikham's rice paddies have become a canvas for vibrant images, featuring a red dragon, a feline deity, and various animals. These designs pay homage to the September floods that left nearby communities stranded and serve as a symbol of resilience and hope.
Utilizing artificial intelligence and GPS technology, Tanyapong skillfully designed and planted over two hectares of land, carefully crafting each detail with 20 kg of rainbow rice seeds. His inspiration stemmed from the desire to commemorate the Lunar New Year and express hope amidst the devastation caused by the floods.
Since December, the paddy art has attracted thousands of visitors, including students and locals, who see it as a beacon of hope and recovery. Farmer Tanet Mala recalls the dire situation, feeling as if everything was submerged in a sea of water.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reddy's Resilience: Maiden Test Fifty Sparks Hope for India
Rising Star Reddy's First Century Sparks Indian Hope Against Australia
Unyielding Partnership: Sundar and Reddy Revive India's Boxing Day Test Hopes
'Wicked' Film Hopes and NBA's Festive Success: A Cultural Surge
High Stakes: South Africa's WTC Final Hopes Hang by a Thread