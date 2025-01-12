Artistic Tribute: Rice Fields Become Canvases of Hope in Thailand

In northern Thailand, Tanyapong Jaikham's rice paddies have become a canvas for vibrant images, featuring a red dragon, a feline deity, and various animals. These designs pay homage to the September floods that left nearby communities stranded and serve as a symbol of resilience and hope.

Utilizing artificial intelligence and GPS technology, Tanyapong skillfully designed and planted over two hectares of land, carefully crafting each detail with 20 kg of rainbow rice seeds. His inspiration stemmed from the desire to commemorate the Lunar New Year and express hope amidst the devastation caused by the floods.

Since December, the paddy art has attracted thousands of visitors, including students and locals, who see it as a beacon of hope and recovery. Farmer Tanet Mala recalls the dire situation, feeling as if everything was submerged in a sea of water.

