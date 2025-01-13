Left Menu

Devotees Throng Temples for Thiruvathirai Festival Amid Pongal Celebrations

In Tamil Nadu, devotees flocked to temples for the Thiruvathirai festival to honor Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance, coinciding with the Bhogi Pandigai of the Pongal festival. Observances included fasting, prayers, and traditional rituals, marking a time for spiritual purification, gratitude for harvests, and communal celebrations.

Morning aarti perfomed at Sankara Rameshwarar Temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A massive gathering of devotees visited temples in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi during the Thiruvathirai festival, held in reverence of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva. At the Sankara Rameshwarar Temple, morning prayers and aarti were performed on the day known as Arudra Darshan.

The Thiruvathirai festival, also called Arudra Darshan, is celebrated chiefly in the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu by Shiva's devotees. Falling on the full moon day of the Tamil month of Margazhi, it honors the Ardhanareeswarar form where Lord Shiva merges with his consort Parvati. Rituals include fasting, cooking of sweet dishes, and prayers for spiritual advancement, prosperity, and happiness.

Simultaneously, residents of Chennai and other regions celebrated 'Bhogi Pandigai,' the opening of the Pongal festival. This festival features cleansing rituals and bonfires symbolizing renewal and hopes for a successful harvest. The four-day Pongal celebration is a vibrant festival marked by gratitude towards nature's bounty, honoring the Sun God, and family unity through shared cultural activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

