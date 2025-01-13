Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Convergence Begins

Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj commenced with a massive influx of devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Expected to be the largest-ever human gathering, over 450 million are anticipated to attend. Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauded the event's spiritual and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:48 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Convergence Begins
Devotees gather to take holy dip at Sangam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday in Prayagraj, attracting an overwhelming six million devotees by 9:30 AM for a sacred dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythic Saraswati rivers. Officials from the Uttar Pradesh government confirmed the significant turnout at this revered location, known as the Triveni Sangam. The first significant Shahi Snan, also called Amrit Snan, aligns with the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

This 45-day event is projected to become the largest congregation in human history, drawing over 40 crore visitors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the inauguration of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, describing it as a 'very special day' for millions who honor Indian values and heritage. On social media platform X, PM Modi expressed, 'A very special day for crores who cherish Bharatiya values and culture. Maha Kumbh 2025 commences, uniting countless individuals at a sacred confluence.'

The Prime Minister conveyed his joy at the presence of pilgrims and tourists, extending best wishes for their visit. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the Kumbh's representation of India's spiritual lineage and the 'unity in diversity' message. With security a top priority, personnel are patrolling by boat and horseback, with NDRF and UP Police deployed for safety. Traffic arrangements ensure uninterrupted flow for attendees, while designated routes lead to and from the event, maximizing convenience and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025