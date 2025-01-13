Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Convergence Begins

The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday in Prayagraj, attracting an overwhelming six million devotees by 9:30 AM for a sacred dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythic Saraswati rivers. Officials from the Uttar Pradesh government confirmed the significant turnout at this revered location, known as the Triveni Sangam. The first significant Shahi Snan, also called Amrit Snan, aligns with the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

This 45-day event is projected to become the largest congregation in human history, drawing over 40 crore visitors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the inauguration of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, describing it as a 'very special day' for millions who honor Indian values and heritage. On social media platform X, PM Modi expressed, 'A very special day for crores who cherish Bharatiya values and culture. Maha Kumbh 2025 commences, uniting countless individuals at a sacred confluence.'

The Prime Minister conveyed his joy at the presence of pilgrims and tourists, extending best wishes for their visit. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the Kumbh's representation of India's spiritual lineage and the 'unity in diversity' message. With security a top priority, personnel are patrolling by boat and horseback, with NDRF and UP Police deployed for safety. Traffic arrangements ensure uninterrupted flow for attendees, while designated routes lead to and from the event, maximizing convenience and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)