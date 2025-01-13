Narendra Modi Inaugurates Year-Round Z-Morh Tunnel in Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing year-round access to the Sonamarg tourist area. This 6.5 km-long tunnel, situated at over 8,650 feet, improves connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, bypassing hazardous routes. Key officials, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, attended the event.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the strategically crucial Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg region, a development set to ensure year-round accessibility to this popular tourist spot.
The project, completed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, saw the prime minister taking a tour inside the tunnel where he interacted with project officials and the workers responsible for its construction under demanding conditions.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were present at the inauguration ceremony.
This marks Modi's first visit to the region since last year's assembly elections. The 6.5 km-long tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg boasts a 7.5-metre parallel escape passage for emergencies, significantly enhancing all-weather connectivity on the Srinagar-Leh route by circumventing landslide-prone areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth
Hemant Soren's Vision: Turning Jharkhand into an Eco-Tourism Hub
India's Tourism Triumph: A Year of Incredible Milestones
Goa's Tourism Boom: A Premier Destination for Global Travellers
Golden Jharkhand: A New Year's Resolution for Growth and Tourism