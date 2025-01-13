Narendra Modi Inaugurates Year-Round Z-Morh Tunnel in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the strategically crucial Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg region, a development set to ensure year-round accessibility to this popular tourist spot.

The project, completed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, saw the prime minister taking a tour inside the tunnel where he interacted with project officials and the workers responsible for its construction under demanding conditions.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were present at the inauguration ceremony.

This marks Modi's first visit to the region since last year's assembly elections. The 6.5 km-long tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg boasts a 7.5-metre parallel escape passage for emergencies, significantly enhancing all-weather connectivity on the Srinagar-Leh route by circumventing landslide-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)