Left Menu

Narendra Modi Inaugurates Year-Round Z-Morh Tunnel in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing year-round access to the Sonamarg tourist area. This 6.5 km-long tunnel, situated at over 8,650 feet, improves connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, bypassing hazardous routes. Key officials, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the strategically crucial Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg region, a development set to ensure year-round accessibility to this popular tourist spot.

The project, completed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, saw the prime minister taking a tour inside the tunnel where he interacted with project officials and the workers responsible for its construction under demanding conditions.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were present at the inauguration ceremony.

This marks Modi's first visit to the region since last year's assembly elections. The 6.5 km-long tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg boasts a 7.5-metre parallel escape passage for emergencies, significantly enhancing all-weather connectivity on the Srinagar-Leh route by circumventing landslide-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025