Ampace Unveils E30P at Bharat Battery Show 2025

Ampace, a pioneer in energy technology, is set to reveal its latest innovation, the E30P battery, at the Bharat Battery Show 2025.

This revolutionary product specifically targets the e-motorcycle market, offering unparalleled reliability and performance. Ampace, a joint venture of CATL and ATL, remains committed to pushing the boundaries of green energy technology.

The E30P is designed for endurance, skillfully balancing power and reliability. Industry professionals and enthusiasts are invited to discover its capabilities at the event.

