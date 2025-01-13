Ampace Unveils E30P at Bharat Battery Show 2025
Ampace, an energy technology leader, introduces its E30P battery at the Bharat Battery Show 2025. This new product is tailored for e-motorcycles, emphasizing reliability and performance. As a joint venture between CATL and ATL, Ampace continues to drive innovation in green mobility, supporting electric vehicle advancements globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Ampace, a pioneer in energy technology, is set to reveal its latest innovation, the E30P battery, at the Bharat Battery Show 2025.
This revolutionary product specifically targets the e-motorcycle market, offering unparalleled reliability and performance. Ampace, a joint venture of CATL and ATL, remains committed to pushing the boundaries of green energy technology.
The E30P is designed for endurance, skillfully balancing power and reliability. Industry professionals and enthusiasts are invited to discover its capabilities at the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations
A Year of Health Reforms and Innovations
CCI focused on developing ecosystems that ensure algorithmic transparency, accountability while promoting innovation: Ravneet Kaur tells PTI.
Boosting Innovation: ESC Advocates Major Tax Cuts and Extended Support for R&D
Indian Retail Sector: Tech Innovations Transforming 2025 Landscape