Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Emerges as New Engineering Marvel with World's Highest Tunnel and Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, highlighting Jammu & Kashmir's transformation into a hub of engineering with the world's highest tunnel, bridge, and rail lines. The developments promise to boost tourism, connectivity, and socio-economic growth across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:43 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Emerges as New Engineering Marvel with World's Highest Tunnel and Bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards infrastructural development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, on Monday. This landmark event underlines the region's growing status as a hub for engineering marvels, featuring the world's highest tunnel, bridge, and rail lines.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi emphasized the strategic importance of these developments. He reflected on his long-standing connection with the valley as a BJP worker and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling longstanding demands, such as the establishment of the new railway division in Jammu.

The Sonamarg Tunnel will offer all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, crucially bypassing hazardous routes en route to Leh. Alongside infrastructure, the tunnel is set to transform Sonamarg into a year-round tourist destination, offering a boost to winter tourism and local economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025