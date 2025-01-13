Jammu & Kashmir Emerges as New Engineering Marvel with World's Highest Tunnel and Bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, highlighting Jammu & Kashmir's transformation into a hub of engineering with the world's highest tunnel, bridge, and rail lines. The developments promise to boost tourism, connectivity, and socio-economic growth across the region.
In a significant push towards infrastructural development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, on Monday. This landmark event underlines the region's growing status as a hub for engineering marvels, featuring the world's highest tunnel, bridge, and rail lines.
Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi emphasized the strategic importance of these developments. He reflected on his long-standing connection with the valley as a BJP worker and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling longstanding demands, such as the establishment of the new railway division in Jammu.
The Sonamarg Tunnel will offer all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, crucially bypassing hazardous routes en route to Leh. Alongside infrastructure, the tunnel is set to transform Sonamarg into a year-round tourist destination, offering a boost to winter tourism and local economic opportunities.
