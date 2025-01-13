Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025 Kicks Off: World's Largest Religious Gathering Blooms in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has commenced in Prayagraj with a sprawling 10,000-acre setup, marking the start of a 45-day spiritual event. Over 8 million devotees have already participated. Comprehensive arrangements include robust security measures and upgraded infrastructure to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims during this grand celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:55 IST
Devotees gather to take holy dip at Sangam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest religious congregating event, has started with grandeur in Prayagraj. Spread over 10,000 acres, this 45-day spiritual spectacle has drawn thousands to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam for the holy bath.

The state administration's meticulous planning features installation of 150,000 toilets, deployment of 15,000 sanitation workers, and establishment of 150,000 tents. Furthermore, 69,000 LED lights and a sophisticated security network including paramilitary forces, NDRF personnel, and underwater drones fortify the setup. A floating police station and a 24/7 Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) ensure volunteer assistance and enhanced surveillance.

Additionally, the Ministry of Railways has allocated Rs 50 billion over three years toward infrastructure improvements, operating 13,000 trains to handle the oncoming surge of devotees. Key bathing days include major religious events, drawing nearly 450 million devotees by the event's conclusion on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

