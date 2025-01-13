Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Convergence of Faith and Infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasizes the Maha Kumbh as a moral duty, amidst controversy over a political statue. The event sees advanced safety and infrastructure measures, with millions attending the sacred ritual. Enhanced security includes AI surveillance, water ambulances, and extensive crowd management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:08 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Convergence of Faith and Infrastructure
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest religious gathering, kicks off in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, honoring the sentiment of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God). Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya underscores its moral importance while urging a controversy-free celebration amid political disputes over a statue at the event.

Aimed at managing the grand 45-day spiritual affair, the state has rolled out meticulous planning and extensive infrastructure enhancements. With over 8 million devotees already participating in the initial holy bath, facilities now cover 10,000 acres, including portable sanitation, ample tents, and unhindered lighting and surveillance systems, all ensuring a seamless experience.

Stretched over sprawling grounds, the Maha Kumbh sees security bolstered by technology, with underwater drones and AI cameras watching over the gathering. The Indian Railways, investing heavily in infrastructure, ensures efficient pilgrim transport with thousands of trains. As the crowds swell, focused efforts extend to detailed traffic management and comprehensive safety measures, setting the stage for a memorable event lasting until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025