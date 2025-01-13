Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Convergence of Faith and Infrastructure

The Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest religious gathering, kicks off in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, honoring the sentiment of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God). Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya underscores its moral importance while urging a controversy-free celebration amid political disputes over a statue at the event.

Aimed at managing the grand 45-day spiritual affair, the state has rolled out meticulous planning and extensive infrastructure enhancements. With over 8 million devotees already participating in the initial holy bath, facilities now cover 10,000 acres, including portable sanitation, ample tents, and unhindered lighting and surveillance systems, all ensuring a seamless experience.

Stretched over sprawling grounds, the Maha Kumbh sees security bolstered by technology, with underwater drones and AI cameras watching over the gathering. The Indian Railways, investing heavily in infrastructure, ensures efficient pilgrim transport with thousands of trains. As the crowds swell, focused efforts extend to detailed traffic management and comprehensive safety measures, setting the stage for a memorable event lasting until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)