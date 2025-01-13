Spiritual Leader Invites Global Devotees to Maha Kumbh 2025

In an inspiring call, spiritual leader Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati has invited people worldwide to participate in the Maha Kumbh 2025. She emphasized that faith and devotion are all it takes to join this grand spiritual gathering, which commenced today in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Sadhvi Bhagwati, who experienced the event firsthand, described the ritual of taking a dip in the Sangam ghat as a transformative journey within one's self. Highlighting the magnificence of Indian tradition, she urged individuals not to be intimidated by the massive crowds, portraying the experience as beautifully enriching.

Originally from Los Angeles, the Sadhvi, now residing in Rishikesh, praised the extensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh, acknowledging the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They have, she noted, transformed a dry riverbed into a spiritual city, creating a true confluence of faith and hospitality. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reported that 15 million people took part today, marking a successful start to the gathering concluding on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)