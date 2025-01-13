Left Menu

Spiritual Leader Invites Global Devotees to Maha Kumbh 2025

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati encouraged global participation at Maha Kumbh 2025, emphasizing faith and devotion. She praised the cultural grandeur and logistical preparations, highlighting the confluence of faith and hospitality. The event, drawing millions to Prayagraj, UP, celebrates Indian tradition with significant government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:48 IST
Spiritual Leader Invites Global Devotees to Maha Kumbh 2025
Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati at Maha Kumbh 2025 (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring call, spiritual leader Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati has invited people worldwide to participate in the Maha Kumbh 2025. She emphasized that faith and devotion are all it takes to join this grand spiritual gathering, which commenced today in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Sadhvi Bhagwati, who experienced the event firsthand, described the ritual of taking a dip in the Sangam ghat as a transformative journey within one's self. Highlighting the magnificence of Indian tradition, she urged individuals not to be intimidated by the massive crowds, portraying the experience as beautifully enriching.

Originally from Los Angeles, the Sadhvi, now residing in Rishikesh, praised the extensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh, acknowledging the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They have, she noted, transformed a dry riverbed into a spiritual city, creating a true confluence of faith and hospitality. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reported that 15 million people took part today, marking a successful start to the gathering concluding on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025