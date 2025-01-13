Historic Expansion: Ayushman Bharat Merges with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha

In a significant stride toward universal healthcare, BJP National President JP Nadda, alongside Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, witnessed the historic merging of Ayushman Bharat with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. This monumental event took place at Vigyan Bhawan as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the National Health Authority and Odisha's Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Highlighting the milestone, Nadda expressed enthusiasm for the program's reach, stating that Ayushman Bharat now covers 61 crore individuals, equating to 45% of India's population. "We are integrating it with Odisha's G-JAY, marking a historic moment aiding the common man," Nadda remarked. He recalled his roots in championing universal health coverage in 2015, during his tenure as Health Minister at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, which inspired the genesis of Ayushman Bharat.

Nadda elaborated on the extensive impact, citing 8 crore hospital admissions since 2018 and significant strides in cancer detection. The initiative has also bolstered financial stability by reducing non-performing assets in micro-financing. Notably, Ayushman Bharat's success story continues to unfold, as it digitally revolutionizes healthcare accessibility for millions, empowering marginalized communities with life-saving medical interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)