Left Menu

Historic Expansion: Ayushman Bharat Merges with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi marked the merging of Ayushman Bharat with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. Nadda highlighted the success of Ayushman Bharat, covering 61 crore Indians and achieving significant health coverage milestones since its inception in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:51 IST
Historic Expansion: Ayushman Bharat Merges with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha
BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward universal healthcare, BJP National President JP Nadda, alongside Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, witnessed the historic merging of Ayushman Bharat with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. This monumental event took place at Vigyan Bhawan as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the National Health Authority and Odisha's Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Highlighting the milestone, Nadda expressed enthusiasm for the program's reach, stating that Ayushman Bharat now covers 61 crore individuals, equating to 45% of India's population. "We are integrating it with Odisha's G-JAY, marking a historic moment aiding the common man," Nadda remarked. He recalled his roots in championing universal health coverage in 2015, during his tenure as Health Minister at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, which inspired the genesis of Ayushman Bharat.

Nadda elaborated on the extensive impact, citing 8 crore hospital admissions since 2018 and significant strides in cancer detection. The initiative has also bolstered financial stability by reducing non-performing assets in micro-financing. Notably, Ayushman Bharat's success story continues to unfold, as it digitally revolutionizes healthcare accessibility for millions, empowering marginalized communities with life-saving medical interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025