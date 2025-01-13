Fintechs Squeeze Personal Loan Portfolios Amid Rising Risks

A recent report from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment indicates a significant 10% decline in the personal loan holdings of fintech companies for the quarter ending in September.

The decline brought the total outstanding loans to Rs 66,683 crore from Rs 74,057 crore in June, amidst growing concerns and regulatory actions against lending in this sector.

The SRO's analysis covers 71 fintech NBFCs and notes that the portion of unpaid loans over 90 days increased from 3.2% to 3.4%, showcasing heightened stress, particularly in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

