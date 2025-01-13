Left Menu

Fintechs Squeeze Personal Loan Portfolios Amid Rising Risks

A report by Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment highlights a 10% drop in personal loans held by fintechs in Q2. It reveals a loan outstanding decrease to Rs 66,683 crore and a rise in unpaid loans exceeding 90 days. The data covers 71 fintech NBFCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:56 IST
Fintechs Squeeze Personal Loan Portfolios Amid Rising Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment indicates a significant 10% decline in the personal loan holdings of fintech companies for the quarter ending in September.

The decline brought the total outstanding loans to Rs 66,683 crore from Rs 74,057 crore in June, amidst growing concerns and regulatory actions against lending in this sector.

The SRO's analysis covers 71 fintech NBFCs and notes that the portion of unpaid loans over 90 days increased from 3.2% to 3.4%, showcasing heightened stress, particularly in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025