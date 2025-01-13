Indian Army Chief Labels Pakistan Terrorism Epicenter at Press Conference

In a recent statement, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi described Pakistan as the central hub of terrorism, attributing the majority of militant activity in Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistani operatives. Speaking at the annual Army Day press conference, General Dwivedi accused Pakistan of orchestrating violence in the Union Territory.

He highlighted that 80% of the terrorists active in the region were of Pakistani origin, emphasizing the influence of external support in facilitating these infiltrations. The General pointed to significant voter participation in local parliamentary and assembly elections, indicating a public shift towards peaceful resolution.

General Dwivedi, experienced in counter-terrorism as the Northern Army Commander, stated that 15,000 additional troops were deployed in 2024, contributing to a decrease in violence. He noted the neutralization of 73 terrorists, of whom 60% were Pakistani nationals, showcasing efforts to restore stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)