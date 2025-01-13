Left Menu

Milking Success: India's Dairy Industry Soars

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's remarkable achievements in dairy during the virtual inauguration of the OMFED initiatives. Emphasizing the role of livestock in the rural economy, she praised government efforts for livestock development. Odisha's Chief Minister acknowledged local contributions to enhance milk production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:42 IST
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu hailed India's achievements in milk and dairy as 'extraordinary,' emphasizing the significant role livestock plays in the nation's rural economy.

During the virtual launch of OMFED initiatives from Rashtrapati Bhavan, she commended government measures for livestock breed development and genetic improvement.

Odisha's Chief Minister discussed the state's ambitious Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, designed to boost milk production with substantial financial and insurance support for dairy farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

