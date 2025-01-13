Milking Success: India's Dairy Industry Soars

President Droupadi Murmu hailed India's achievements in milk and dairy as 'extraordinary,' emphasizing the significant role livestock plays in the nation's rural economy.

During the virtual launch of OMFED initiatives from Rashtrapati Bhavan, she commended government measures for livestock breed development and genetic improvement.

Odisha's Chief Minister discussed the state's ambitious Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, designed to boost milk production with substantial financial and insurance support for dairy farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)