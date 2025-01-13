Himachal Pradesh's Ambitious Solar Leap

The evaluation process for tenders to establish seven solar power projects in Himachal Pradesh, which will have a total capacity of 72 megawatts, is currently unfolding, and these projects are expected to be allocated within the month, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In a recent statement, Sukhu highlighted the government's commitment to large-scale green energy development, disclosing ongoing surveys for an additional eight projects amounting to 325 megawatts. For the first time, the government plans to transform 200 panchayats into 'green panchayats' by installing 200-kilowatt ground-mounted solar plants in each, with the revenues directed towards rural development.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to position Himachal Pradesh as India's premier 'green energy' state by 2026. Sukhu emphasized the dual benefits of green energy, noting its role in environmental conservation and carbon emission reduction. Solar installations are also planned for children's and old-age homes, as well as specific schools throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)