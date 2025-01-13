Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Sonamarg Tunnel, Pledges Infrastructure Boost for J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government’s dedication to enhancing 'ease of living' and delivering superior infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. While inaugurating the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, he highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects that are transforming the Union Territory into a hub of tunnels, bridges, and ropeways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:40 IST
PM Modi Unveils Sonamarg Tunnel, Pledges Infrastructure Boost for J&K
PM Modi at inauguration ceremony of Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg (Photo/ X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a bolstered focus on 'ease of living' and infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir. During a public address in Sonamarg, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to meeting the aspirations of the Union Territory's residents.

The prime minister highlighted the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg as a significant step towards enhancing connectivity in the region. He underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly becoming a center for advanced infrastructure, featuring some of the world's highest tunnels, bridges, and rail lines, including the awe-inspiring engineering feat of the Chenab Bridge.

Modi's visit coincided with the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' season, a period which, according to him, opens new opportunities for tourism in the scenic regions like Sonamarg. He noted that the area is witnessing an influx of tourists, drawn by its allure, despite the cold weather. His remarks underlined the potential economic benefits of these extensive infrastructure projects on local tourism and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025