PM Modi Unveils Sonamarg Tunnel, Pledges Infrastructure Boost for J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a bolstered focus on 'ease of living' and infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir. During a public address in Sonamarg, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to meeting the aspirations of the Union Territory's residents.

The prime minister highlighted the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg as a significant step towards enhancing connectivity in the region. He underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly becoming a center for advanced infrastructure, featuring some of the world's highest tunnels, bridges, and rail lines, including the awe-inspiring engineering feat of the Chenab Bridge.

Modi's visit coincided with the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' season, a period which, according to him, opens new opportunities for tourism in the scenic regions like Sonamarg. He noted that the area is witnessing an influx of tourists, drawn by its allure, despite the cold weather. His remarks underlined the potential economic benefits of these extensive infrastructure projects on local tourism and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)