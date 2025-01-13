Left Menu

Nationwide Fervor: Celebrating Pongal and Makar Sankranti

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Pongal celebrations at BJP leader G Kishan Reddy's residence, emphasizing the nationwide joy of harvest festivals. The festivities, marking gratitude and renewal, reflect India's agricultural traditions and cultural diversity with participation from notable personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:57 IST
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda graced the Pongal celebrations at the residence of BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi. Addressing mediapersons, Nadda conveyed his greetings to the nation and highlighted the widespread joy associated with the festival.

Nadda remarked, "Makar Sankranti and Pongal bring joy to all corners of the country. My greetings to the people of the nation. I hope our country remains happy as everyone contributes to the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India." Reddy noted that Pongal is recognized in about 20 states under various names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also graced the Pongal celebrations at Reddy's residence. He expressed, "Everyone in India celebrates Sankranti and Pongal with enthusiasm. The festival symbolizes gratitude, abundance, and renewal and is deeply rooted in our agricultural traditions." Notable attendees included actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L Murugan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

