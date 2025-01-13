Nationwide Fervor: Celebrating Pongal and Makar Sankranti
Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Pongal celebrations at BJP leader G Kishan Reddy's residence, emphasizing the nationwide joy of harvest festivals. The festivities, marking gratitude and renewal, reflect India's agricultural traditions and cultural diversity with participation from notable personalities.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda graced the Pongal celebrations at the residence of BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi. Addressing mediapersons, Nadda conveyed his greetings to the nation and highlighted the widespread joy associated with the festival.
Nadda remarked, "Makar Sankranti and Pongal bring joy to all corners of the country. My greetings to the people of the nation. I hope our country remains happy as everyone contributes to the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India." Reddy noted that Pongal is recognized in about 20 states under various names.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also graced the Pongal celebrations at Reddy's residence. He expressed, "Everyone in India celebrates Sankranti and Pongal with enthusiasm. The festival symbolizes gratitude, abundance, and renewal and is deeply rooted in our agricultural traditions." Notable attendees included actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L Murugan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India’s Koneru Humpy becomes 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion, beating Irene Sukandar in New York.
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia
Bumrah and Siraj Strike Back: India vs Australia Test Drama Unfolds
Bumrah's Fiery Spell Revives India's Hopes in Thrilling Fourth Test
Thrilling Contest on Day Four: Australia vs India