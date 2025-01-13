Nationwide Fervor: Celebrating Pongal and Makar Sankranti

On Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda graced the Pongal celebrations at the residence of BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi. Addressing mediapersons, Nadda conveyed his greetings to the nation and highlighted the widespread joy associated with the festival.

Nadda remarked, "Makar Sankranti and Pongal bring joy to all corners of the country. My greetings to the people of the nation. I hope our country remains happy as everyone contributes to the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India." Reddy noted that Pongal is recognized in about 20 states under various names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also graced the Pongal celebrations at Reddy's residence. He expressed, "Everyone in India celebrates Sankranti and Pongal with enthusiasm. The festival symbolizes gratitude, abundance, and renewal and is deeply rooted in our agricultural traditions." Notable attendees included actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L Murugan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

(With inputs from agencies.)