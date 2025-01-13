Left Menu

Lilly Urges Biden to Halt Drug Price Talks

Pharmaceutical giant Lilly has appealed to the Biden Administration to halt ongoing drug-price negotiations. The request highlights the complexities and challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry in policy discussions. Details were reported by Bloomberg News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:47 IST
Lilly Urges Biden to Halt Drug Price Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant appeal to the current U.S. administration, pharmaceutical heavyweight Lilly is asking President Biden to temporarily suspend ongoing discussions surrounding drug pricing. This move underscores the challenges that ply the healthcare industry, highlighting the myriad of complexities embedded in policy negotiations.

Reported by Bloomberg News, the request unveils the ongoing tensions between drug firms and lawmakers looking to manage costs within the pharmaceutical supply chain. Lilly's stance suggests a potential rift over how best to navigate price control and access to medicines for American citizens.

As this development unfolds, stakeholders will be closely watching how this request could affect drug pricing policies, impact the pharmaceutical market, and shape the future of healthcare legislation in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025