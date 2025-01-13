Edison International Faces Lawsuit for Wildfire Devastation

Amid the devastating California wildfires, Edison International has been sued for allegedly causing one of the infernos through its equipment. The blaze, known as the Eaton Fire, has tragically claimed 24 lives and forced over 150,000 residents to evacuate as authorities continue to search for the missing.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of homeowners, renters, business owners, and others whose properties were ravaged by the blaze in the Pasadena area. It underscores the severe impact of these wildfires, which displaced thousands and inflicted massive property losses.

Following the news, Edison International's stock suffered a significant blow, falling nearly 13%. Southern California Edison, the implicated utility unit, has yet to issue a response to requests for comments from news agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)