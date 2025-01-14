Left Menu

EU Nations Push for Lower Russian Oil Price Cap to Curtail War Funding

Six EU countries have urged the European Commission to reduce the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude established by G7 countries. This move aims to decrease Russia's revenue, thereby limiting its ability to fund the war in Ukraine, without causing a market disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 04:23 IST
EU Nations Push for Lower Russian Oil Price Cap to Curtail War Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six European Union countries have jointly called upon the European Commission to decrease the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil imposed by G7 nations. The countries argue that this adjustment would effectively curtail Moscow's earnings used to support its military efforts in Ukraine while avoiding any market instability.

Originally established to limit Russia's earnings from its oil trade, the G7's pricing measures aim to hinder Russia's capacity to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia collectively stressed the importance of targeting revenue from oil exports as a crucial step in impairing Russia's main income source.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, emphasized the critical nature of price caps on oil, highlighting a clear link between energy prices and Russian aggression. The current international oil market conditions present a unique opportunity to implement this strategy without sparking a supply shock, according to these countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025