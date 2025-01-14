Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Dive into Devotion

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela began with mass gatherings taking ritualistic dips in the Triveni Sangam during Makar Sankranti. Spiritual leaders celebrated peace and devotion, while international guests joined the grand occasion, highlighting its global appeal. Key bathing dates culminate on February 26, with millions participating in the spiritual festivities.

Aerial view of devotees at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela commences, crowds of devotees and seers gather to perform holy rituals at the Triveni Sangam to mark Makar Sankranti. The festivities see various Akharas led by seers leading their processions to the sacred confluence.

Speaking after a ceremonial dip, Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara remarked on the attendees' fortune, calling for peace amidst global unrest. He emphasized the uplifting presence of their saints and religious texts.

Among the throngs was Laurene Powell, adding an international spotlight. Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri extolled the cultural allure of the Mela. The global interest and distinguished visitors underscore its renowned status, with the event running until February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

