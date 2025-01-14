Left Menu

Makar Sankranti Celebrated Nationwide with Prayers and Enthusiasm

On Tuesday, people flocked to the Golden Temple for Makar Sankranti prayers. Punjab's Chief Minister and India's Prime Minister sent festive greetings. The festival, marking the Sun's transition to Capricorn, is celebrated with holy dips, charity, and traditional foods across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:00 IST
Visual from Golden Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar witnessed throngs of devotees on Tuesday, as people gathered to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds visited the revered site, seeking blessings and spiritual solace.

As part of the celebrations, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the community. In a social media message, he wished for health and happiness to be bestowed upon everyone during this sacred festival. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his good wishes, emphasizing the festival's significance in bringing new vigor and zest to people's lives.

Makar Sankranti, which heralds the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, was celebrated with fervor nationwide. Acts of charity, holy dips in rivers, and an array of traditional foods such as sesame-jaggery laddus and khichdi highlighted the day. The skies turned vibrant with kites, symbolizing the joyous spirit of the festival. In Prayagraj, the first holy dip of Maha Kumbh 2025 was performed at Triveni Sangam, with millions participating in the sacred ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

