Northern India Endures Cold Wave, Dense Fog Disrupts Daily Life

Several parts of northern India remain gripped by a cold wave, with dense fog affecting visibility and temperatures dipping below seasonal norms. Cities like Ambala, Delhi, Ajmer, and Srinagar are facing varying weather conditions, with notable cold and air quality issues impacting daily life and routines.

Visual from Srinagar's Dal Lake area on Tuesday. (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Across northern India, cold wave conditions persisted on Tuesday, as dense fog enveloped numerous cities in the region, disrupting daily life and visibility. In Ambala, Haryana, thick layers of fog shrouded parts of the district, while the India Meteorological Department reported a maximum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature registered at 8.8 degrees Celsius, reflecting the ongoing cold wave gripping the area.

In Delhi, the cold wave continued with temperatures dropping to 9.8 degrees Celsius early in the morning. The city's air quality deteriorated further, recorded as 'poor' with an AQI of 252 by the Central Pollution Control Board. Fog enveloped landmarks like Akshardham Temple and Mayur Vihar, exacerbating the impact of the cold wave. Similarly, in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, fog covered parts of the area, with a notable decrease in maximum temperature to 18.5 degrees Celsius, lower by 5.3 degrees than the seasonal norm. The minimum temperature fell to 8 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees lower than average.

The chilling effects extended to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where the Dal Lake area witnessed a thin layer of ice covering its surface. Earlier, Srinagar experienced a significant plunge of 3.1 degrees Celsius in its minimum temperature, reaching -5.1 degrees Celsius, marking one of the coldest hours of the day. The maximum temperature recorded was 10 degrees Celsius, diverging by 3.4 degrees from the usual, according to the India Meteorological Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

