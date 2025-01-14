Left Menu

BP Anticipates Profit Dip Amid Refining Challenges

BP warns of a potential dip in fourth-quarter profits due to lower production, weak refining margins, and sluggish trading. CEO Murray Auchincloss is refocusing on boosting profits, adjusting energy transition plans. Profit expectations are up to $700 million lower, amid global demand challenges and new refinery outputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:13 IST
BP Anticipates Profit Dip Amid Refining Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BP has issued a warning that its fourth-quarter profits in 2024 could see a decline due to factors like lower production levels, weak refining margins, and sluggish trading activities.

Since taking leadership a year ago, CEO Murray Auchincloss has scaled back BP's energy transition efforts to focus more on boosting profitability and improving investor confidence, with BP's share performance trailing competitors.

Market challenges such as the introduction of new oil refineries in Asia and Africa leading to oversupply and lower-than-expected demand for gasoline and diesel further compound BP's financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025