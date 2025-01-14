Left Menu

Masdar's $6 Billion Breakthrough: A New Era of Renewable Baseload Power

UAE's state-owned firm Masdar unveils a groundbreaking renewable energy facility capable of producing 1 gigawatt of baseload power. Announced during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the $6 billion project promises to revolutionize energy reliability and diversify power sources amidst growing global demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:00 IST
The United Arab Emirates' state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar has made headlines with the launch of a pioneering facility set to generate 1 gigawatt of consistent clean energy. The ambitious project, announced on Tuesday, carries an estimated cost of $6 billion and represents a significant milestone in the energy sector.

Sultan Al Jaber, chairman of Masdar and CEO of ADNOC, emphasized the project's transformative potential during the opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Al Jaber highlighted a critical question: how to power a world that never sleeps with renewable energy sources. The newly announced project provides a landmark solution by converting renewable energy into baseload power, a first in the industry.

Expected to be operational by 2027, the facility will span 90 square kilometers in Abu Dhabi's desert. Masdar's COO Abdulaziz Alobaidli confirmed the project's funding through equity and project finance debt. UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei also noted the project's role in unlocking solar potential in the region, while Al Jaber pointed to the surging energy demand driven by technology advancements such as AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

