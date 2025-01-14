BrightNight Unveils Maharashtra's Green Energy Revolution
BrightNight launches its first 115 MW hybrid renewable power project in Maharashtra. The project, named Optima Maharashtra, is a significant step in India's clean energy transition. It employs advanced technology to integrate wind and solar power, aiming to power 230,000 homes and significantly reduce carbon emissions.
BrightNight, a prominent renewable power producer, has announced the commissioning of the first phase of its 115 MW hybrid renewable power project in Maharashtra. The project, named Optima Maharashtra, marks a significant step in the transition towards clean energy in the state.
Located in Dharashiv, Southern Maharashtra, the project integrates cutting-edge wind and solar technologies. It is powered by the PowerAlpha platform, ensuring high efficiency and minimal environmental impact. Optima Maharashtra aims to contribute to the state's goal of sourcing 40% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.
The project's successful implementation reflects BrightNight's commitment to global decarbonisation. It plans to deliver enough clean energy to power approximately 230,000 homes annually, while also preventing 225,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. This milestone positions BrightNight as a leader in the renewable energy sector in Asia Pacific.
