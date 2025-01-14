EET Fuels Secures $350M for Decarbonisation Ambitions

EET Fuels, the trading name of Essar Oil (UK) Ltd, has announced securing $350 million in financing. This development reflects investor confidence in the company's decarbonization strategy and market positioning.

Securing $150 million from African Export-Import Bank and expanding an existing trade credit facility to $500 million, EET Fuels plans significant decarbonization investments, totaling $1.2 billion over five years, aiming for a 95% reduction in emissions by 2030.

According to CFO Satish Vasooja, these financial arrangements strengthen the balance sheet and support its transformation into a low-carbon refinery, marking a significant step in the company's energy transition strategy.

