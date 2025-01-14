Political Sparring Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections

The political battlefield in Delhi is intensifying as Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya takes a jab at the Congress, highlighting disarray within the party's alliances. Criticizing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Vijayvargiya remarks on Congress's tendency to shift alliances rapidly, capturing public attention ahead of the critical assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, doesn't hold back in his critiques of both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at Seelampur, Gandhi drew parallels between AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them both of making 'fake promises' reminiscent of Modi's strategy. Gandhi also questioned their efforts to address inflation and poverty, challenging their silence on influential billionaires like Adani and Ambani.

Responding sharply, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal dismissed Gandhi's accusations, positioning himself as a defender of national interests against Congress's inward struggle. Kejriwal expressed his resolve to focus on saving the country rather than engaging in rhetoric. As the February elections approach, AAP's previous overwhelming victory remains a potent reminder of the shifting political tides in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)