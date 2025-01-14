Left Menu

Delhi Police Unmask Teen Behind Bomb Threats, Probe NGO Links

Delhi Police apprehended a juvenile for sending hoax bomb threats to over 400 schools. Advanced forensics led to his arrest, with digital evidence linking him to past threats. The boy's father's NGO, supporting certain political parties, is under investigation for potential involvement or political motivations behind the threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended a juvenile responsible for sending hoax bomb threats to over 400 schools in the national capital, officials announced. The arrest comes after a thorough investigation by the South District police's Cyber Cell, which employed advanced digital forensics to crack the case.

This breakthrough brings relief to educational institutions, students, and parents who have been alarmed by the series of menacing emails. The police seized a laptop and two mobile phones from the accused, which underwent forensic analysis, revealing his involvement in the threats. Authorities noted that the juvenile used encrypted email services to mask his identity.

On January 8, 2025, a new wave of threats sparked panic and disrupted academic activities across 23 Delhi schools. Commissioner Madhup Tiwari highlighted that the juvenile's father, connected to an NGO backing political entities, is being scrutinized for potentially influencing the child's actions. Investigations continue to assess the political motivations behind these threats and any conspiracies involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

