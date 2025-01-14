BSF Meghalaya Nabs Indian National in Anti-Wildlife Trafficking Operation
The BSF Meghalaya has apprehended an Indian man caught with ivory intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. Acting on intelligence, the 1st Battalion detained the suspect on January 12, 2025. The contraband was handed over to district authorities for further action, underscoring BSF's commitment to combat wildlife crime.
In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended an Indian national allegedly engaged in illegal wildlife trade. The arrest took place on January 12, 2025, based on specific intelligence reports about smuggling activities in the region.
The suspect was found in possession of elephant tusks, reportedly destined for smuggling into neighboring Bangladesh, according to a statement from the BSF's Public Relations Officer. The intercepted ivory has been surrendered to the District Forest Office in Baghmara to facilitate further legal proceedings and in-depth investigation.
The operation reflects BSF Meghalaya's ongoing commitment to curtailing wildlife trafficking and reinforcing the security of India's borders. The force maintains its vigilance against infiltration and smuggling, striving constantly to eliminate illegal cross-border activities, as emphasized by the BSF PRO.
