Bihar Governor and Leaders Celebrate Vibrant Makar Sankranti and Maha Kumbh

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan extended his greetings for the harvest festival 'Makar Sankranti' on Tuesday, praising it as a representation of positive energy. In his message, he also conveyed heartfelt best wishes to those participating in the Maha Kumbh festival.

Governor Khan said, "Makar Sankranti is a symbol of positive energy. I hope that it brings a positive impact on our lives. Best wishes to everyone attending the Maha Kumbh. We are also going to attend the three-day program." Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed gratitude for the Governor's acceptance of his invitation to the Dahi Chuda program, emphasizing the rarity of this opportunity which occurs once every 144 years.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared his best wishes on Makar Sankranti and other regional festivals, describing them as living symbols of India's rich civilization. He emphasized these festivals' role in fostering energy, hope, and inspiration. In a heartfelt message, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated devotees on their participation in the first 'Amrit Snan', showcasing India's rich cultural faith.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, organized a spectacular flower shower during the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025. The event, which tasked the Horticulture Department with detailed preparations, saw helicopters showering rose petals on devotees at the Sangam bank.

Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is a prominent religious event drawing millions to its spiritual and cultural festivities. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to enhance India's cultural and spiritual allure, attracting pilgrims and tourists worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)