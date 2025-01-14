Prayagraj Schools Close for Maha Kumbh's First 'Shahi Snan'

Prayagraj schools from class 1 to 8 will be shut tomorrow as authorities aim to alleviate traffic congestion following the first 'Shahi Snan' of the Maha Kumbh during Makar Sankranti. The District Magistrate ordered a shutdown of all English and Hindi medium schools until January 15, as conveyed by the Basic Education Officer.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to over 35 million devotees who braved the crowds at the Sangam for a ceremonial dip on this auspicious occasion. In a message, he lauded pilgrims, saints, and Kalpvasis for their demonstration of faith and harmony at Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj.

On Makar Sankranti, the first Amrit Snan witnessed more than 3.5 crore devotees partake in the sacred waters of the Triveni. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the religious Akharas, the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, and sanitation workers for their service.

The Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13 and will run until February 26, attracting over 450 million pilgrims. Principal bathing days include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

During the inaugural Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, orchestrated a grand flower shower from helicopters, draping devotees at the Sangam in rose petals. This symbolic gesture elevated the spiritual atmosphere, inspiring chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev. (ANI)

