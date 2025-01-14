Political Storm Brews as BJP Accuses AAP of Links in School Threat Probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday following revelations from Delhi Police about a probe into bomb threats at Delhi schools. Authorities identified a juvenile and one of his parents as linked to an organization with ties to an NGO alleged to have political connections.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the minors' parents were associated with NGOs involved in opposing the execution of Afzal Guru. He questioned the motivations behind the juvenile's actions, suggesting potential political manipulation aimed at destabilizing the capital's social order.

AAP fired back, with leader Sanjay Singh dismissing the BJP's allegations as politically motivated narratives, emphasized by the proximity of Delhi elections. Singh highlighted a lack of action by police over many months and accused the BJP of fabricating stories to influence voters. Meanwhile, police continue their investigations into the anti-national connections purportedly linked to political groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)