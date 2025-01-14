Left Menu

Honoring Valor: Veterans Day Celebrated with Camaraderie in Guwahati

Veterans Day in Guwahati celebrated with fellowship and gratitude for Armed Forces veterans. Distinguished officers participated, highlighting ongoing initiatives for veterans’ welfare. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Singh honored the contributions and sacrifices of veterans, underscoring the government's commitment to their well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:17 IST
Honoring Valor: Veterans Day Celebrated with Camaraderie in Guwahati
Veterans Day was celebrated at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veterans Day was marked with enthusiasm and a strong sense of camaraderie at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati, Assam, according to an official release. Esteemed veterans, including Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi and Major General JP Prasad, graced the occasion alongside several other prominent military personnel.

Each year, Armed Forces Veterans Day on January 14 honors the valor and steadfast dedication of military veterans. Major General RD Sharma briefed attendees on initiatives by 51 Sub Area to enhance veterans' welfare, including healthcare and pensions. Plans for a Veterans Rally and Job Mela were also shared.

The gathering saw veterans presenting traditional gifts to the General Officer Commanding, reinforcing their commitment to national service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement, expressed gratitude towards the veterans, recognizing them as paragons of patriotism and perseverance, and assured continued government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025