Honoring Valor: Veterans Day Celebrated with Camaraderie in Guwahati

Veterans Day was marked with enthusiasm and a strong sense of camaraderie at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati, Assam, according to an official release. Esteemed veterans, including Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi and Major General JP Prasad, graced the occasion alongside several other prominent military personnel.

Each year, Armed Forces Veterans Day on January 14 honors the valor and steadfast dedication of military veterans. Major General RD Sharma briefed attendees on initiatives by 51 Sub Area to enhance veterans' welfare, including healthcare and pensions. Plans for a Veterans Rally and Job Mela were also shared.

The gathering saw veterans presenting traditional gifts to the General Officer Commanding, reinforcing their commitment to national service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement, expressed gratitude towards the veterans, recognizing them as paragons of patriotism and perseverance, and assured continued government support.

