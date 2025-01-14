Left Menu

Delhi Police Slam AAP with Five FIRs Over Social Media Posts

Delhi Police have filed five FIRs against Aam Aadmi Party leaders for alleged inflammatory social media activity. The FIRs cite defamation, misinformation, and communal disharmony. Complaints include attacks on PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and discriminatory remarks against specific communities. Delhi CM Atishi refuted the allegations, questioning election fairness.

Delhi Police Logo (Photo/@DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police has taken legal action against the Aam Aadmi Party, registering five First Information Reports (FIRs) concerning alleged inflammatory and discriminatory social media posts. Accusations span from defamation and spreading misinformation to violating electoral ethics and disturbing communal harmony.

The first FIR, dated January 13, accuses AAP of disseminating a social media post with inflammatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This action, according to the FIR, contravenes several statutes, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, and the Representation of the People Act, compromising the Model Code of Conduct.

Further FIRs target the party for alleged misinformation, including a morphed post misrepresenting Amit Shah, with claims aimed at fomenting communal discord in Delhi. Additional complaints highlight fabricated posts that disparaged the Prime Minister's reputation and spread false claims about his official residence. On these charges, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi disputes the allegations, questioning the impartiality of election enforcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

