Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 commenced with an enormous spiritual fervor at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as over 35 million devotees participated in the sacred 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes and praised the efforts ensuring the event's success, highlighting the unity and rich cultural heritage of India.
- Country:
- India
The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela kicked off with a spiritual spectacle at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, attracting over 35 million devotees for the 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti. The occasion was marked by heartfelt wishes from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who lauded the unity and cultural richness of the event.
Chief Minister Yogi described the Maha Kumbh as a testament to the strength and enduring faith of Sanatan Dharma, acknowledging the extensive efforts of various departments that facilitated the seamless continuation of rituals. Expressions of gratitude were extended to the local administration and volunteers, whose coordinated efforts ensured the first Amrit Snan's success.
Among the international attendees, visitors from Israel shared their awe at the vibrant cultural presentation and devotional fervor. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by a flower shower from helicopters organized by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Mela, which runs until February 26, is anticipated to draw around 450 million participants, solidifying its status as the largest religious gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tehseen Poonawalla Criticizes Kerala CM Over Sanatan Dharma Remarks
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Remarks on Sanatan Dharma Stir Controversy
Yogi Adityanath's Stand on Waqf Lands and Sanatan Dharma
Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath Discuss Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Uttar Pradesh
Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Media Centre Amid Swift Preparations