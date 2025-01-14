Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela kicked off with a spiritual spectacle at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, attracting over 35 million devotees for the 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti. The occasion was marked by heartfelt wishes from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who lauded the unity and cultural richness of the event.

Chief Minister Yogi described the Maha Kumbh as a testament to the strength and enduring faith of Sanatan Dharma, acknowledging the extensive efforts of various departments that facilitated the seamless continuation of rituals. Expressions of gratitude were extended to the local administration and volunteers, whose coordinated efforts ensured the first Amrit Snan's success.

Among the international attendees, visitors from Israel shared their awe at the vibrant cultural presentation and devotional fervor. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by a flower shower from helicopters organized by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Mela, which runs until February 26, is anticipated to draw around 450 million participants, solidifying its status as the largest religious gathering.

