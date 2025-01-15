Global Markets Await Pivotal U.S. CPI Data Amid Earnings Season

Global markets held their breath on Wednesday as investors anticipated crucial U.S. consumer price data that might sway any rate cut decisions this year. Meanwhile, there was focus on whether the earnings reports of major banks would meet high expectations.

In Asia, U.S. equity futures showed slight gains, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1%, extending its five-day losing streak, while other Asian market indices also experienced minor declines.

Wall Street's attention was also directed towards the U.S. producer price data, which showed no surprises and kept the U.S. dollar and short-term Treasury yields steady. Wednesday's release of CPI data and U.S. fourth-quarter earnings, including results from banks like Citi and JPMorgan, are significant upcoming events that could impact market dynamics. The U.K. also faced scrutiny over its fiscal outlook, affecting government bonds and the pound's performance.

