Delhi Shrouded in Fog as Air Quality Plummets Amid Cold Wave

A heavy fog covered Delhi on Wednesday morning, leading to significantly reduced visibility throughout the city. Cold waves sweeping through the region are exacerbating high levels of air pollution.

Delhi's air quality has plummeted to the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 344 noted early today, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The pollution levels have surged compared to yesterday's reading of 252. Various locations reported notable AQI figures: Lodhi Road registered 287 (IITM) and 291 (IMD), while Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and Mandir Marg recorded 368 and 378, respectively.

Several districts in Delhi reported alarming AQI levels. Nehru Nagar hit 394, with Vivek Vihar reaching the severe level of 414. Other locations like Rohini and Wazirpur reported 399 and 408, respectively.

Similar foggy conditions prevail in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, where public life is hindered by heavy fog and cold conditions. Motorists are relying on headlights due to low visibility. In Moradabad, the IMD projects minimum temperatures to linger below 9 degrees Celsius.

